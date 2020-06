Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Cul De Sac Home Close to NAS Jax, Major Highways, Shopping and Dining. Foyer entry opens into Formal Living and Dining Space. Family room is open to the kitchen- tons of room for cabinets and counter space. Breakfast area off of kitchen. Spacious master with walk in closet, dual sink, soaking tub and stand up shower. There other bedrooms share a bath in hallway. Walk in Laundry room off of garage. Partially fenced back yard with covered patio.