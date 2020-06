Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WEST SIDE HOUSE FOR RENT: From Five Points. Park St. west to Blanding Blvd, east to 103rd, north on Firestone, west on Melvin Rd, south on Melvin Cir. N. 3 BR, 2 BA, living room, bonus room, eat in kitchen [R/R/DW/MW], CHA, carpet and tile flooring, 1169 sf, laundry with W/D hook up, fenced back yard, $995 sec dep, 1 yr lease, may consider pet w/NRPF, non smoking pref [AVNSLB pm dj] available now