Jacksonville, FL
7259 Ridgeway Rd North
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

7259 Ridgeway Rd North

7259 North Ridgeway Road · No Longer Available
Location

7259 North Ridgeway Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WE JUST LOWERED THIS RENT! $950.00!! CALL FOR A SHOWING!! - This home has ceramic tile flooring throughout. A built -in breakfast nook and lots of shelving space throughout. Pefect location with a very large front and back lawn. A storage building in back that would be great for extra space needed. Lots of trees on this lot and extra shade for grilling and entertaining.

Please contact Jackie at 904-302-9020 X107 to set up your viewing.

$50.00 Application per adult
$95.00 Administrative Fee

(RLNE5122226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7259 Ridgeway Rd North have any available units?
7259 Ridgeway Rd North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7259 Ridgeway Rd North currently offering any rent specials?
7259 Ridgeway Rd North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7259 Ridgeway Rd North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7259 Ridgeway Rd North is pet friendly.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Rd North offer parking?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Rd North does not offer parking.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Rd North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Rd North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Rd North have a pool?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Rd North does not have a pool.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Rd North have accessible units?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Rd North does not have accessible units.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Rd North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Rd North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Rd North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Rd North does not have units with air conditioning.

