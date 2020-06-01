7259 Ridgeway Rd North

Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WE JUST LOWERED THIS RENT! $950.00!! CALL FOR A SHOWING!! - This home has ceramic tile flooring throughout. A built -in breakfast nook and lots of shelving space throughout. Pefect location with a very large front and back lawn. A storage building in back that would be great for extra space needed. Lots of trees on this lot and extra shade for grilling and entertaining.



Please contact Jackie at 904-302-9020 X107 to set up your viewing.



$50.00 Application per adult

$95.00 Administrative Fee



(RLNE5122226)