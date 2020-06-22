All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7223 Ken Knight Dr. W

7223 Ken Knight Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

7223 Ken Knight Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
646SF 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit with a brand new roof and window A/C unit sitting on! Recently remodeled with new flooring and bathroom.

Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com

Security deposit is based on credit, background, employment and rental verifications.

Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form.

Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult

Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W have any available units?
7223 Ken Knight Dr. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W have?
Some of 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W currently offering any rent specials?
7223 Ken Knight Dr. W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W is pet friendly.
Does 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W offer parking?
No, 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W does not offer parking.
Does 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W have a pool?
No, 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W does not have a pool.
Does 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W have accessible units?
No, 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W does not have accessible units.
Does 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7223 Ken Knight Dr. W does not have units with dishwashers.
