7223 Ken Knight Dr. W

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

646SF 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit with a brand new roof and window A/C unit sitting on! Recently remodeled with new flooring and bathroom.



Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com



Security deposit is based on credit, background, employment and rental verifications.



Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form.



Additional fees apply:



Application fee - $50 per adult



Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet



Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.



One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.