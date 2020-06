Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Remodeled Home! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has lots of nice ceramic tile in the bathrooms, kitchen, dining, and hall areas. Nice Kitchen appliances and cabinets. All new paint inside.! The master bathroom has a luxurious Shower with beautiful tiles. Its a MUST SEE! W/D hook-up in utility room under carport. Fruit trees in nice fenced yard. Hurry for this one.Must verify all details.No sign on property.