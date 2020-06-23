All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 720 LOCUST ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
720 LOCUST ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

720 LOCUST ST

720 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

720 Locust Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 LOCUST ST have any available units?
720 LOCUST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 LOCUST ST have?
Some of 720 LOCUST ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 LOCUST ST currently offering any rent specials?
720 LOCUST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 LOCUST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 LOCUST ST is pet friendly.
Does 720 LOCUST ST offer parking?
No, 720 LOCUST ST does not offer parking.
Does 720 LOCUST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 LOCUST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 LOCUST ST have a pool?
No, 720 LOCUST ST does not have a pool.
Does 720 LOCUST ST have accessible units?
No, 720 LOCUST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 720 LOCUST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 LOCUST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia