128 Apartments for rent in Fairways Forest, Jacksonville, FL

Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. John's Forest offers an enhanced variety of apartment homes with distinctive one, two, and three bedroom floor plans minutes from beautiful beaches, Downtown Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center, and The Jacksonville International Airport.
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$705
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stardust in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
3566 Rogero Rd
3566 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3500 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Fort Caroline Home Available! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Fort Caroline home available! Home boasts an amazing 3500 square feet with easy to maintain tile through most of the home and fresh paint.
7920 Merrill Rd 1908
7920 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1157 sqft
7920 Merrill Rd 1908 Available 07/17/20 3/2 Available at 7920 Merrill Rd #1908! - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home within a gated community will not last long. (RLNE5805493)
3474 Thornhill Dr.
3474 Thornhill Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1517 sqft
3/2 Brick Beauty - This home will not last long!! This adorable 3/2 in Arlington has been recently updated with new carpet to be placed in the bedrooms upon the current occupant vacating the home! This home has gorgeous new kitchen cabinets with SS
1459 Griflet Road
1459 Griflet Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
Greater Arlington Charmer! - This home is located in the traditional developed area of Greater Arlington.
5634 Liddell Lane
5634 Liddell Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1322 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
6743 Morgana Road North
6743 Morgana Road North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1449 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2526 Pine Summit Dr E A
2526 East Pine Summit Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1360 sqft
Pine A - Property Id: 245048 Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 3bed/2bath house. No Pets allowed. No smoking. The house also has an in law-suite (in separate section of the house) that is rented to another tenant.
1906 Sprinkle Dr
1906 Sprinkle Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1308 sqft
1906 Sprinkle Dr Available 08/28/20 Beautiful 4/2 Available at 1906 Sprinkle Drive - This beautiful 4/2 with 1 car garage features a fenced back yard, a front and back deck and outside storage.
7537 Brockhurst Dr
7537 Brockhurst Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
This home is currently being renovated by Dream America and will be be available for purchase or lease to own very soon. Apply today! With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own this home or others like this in Jacksonville metro.
2901 STONEHURST RD E
2901 Stonehurst Road East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
Looking to rent a like new home.
3721 Rogero
3721 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Clean home with spacious back yard - Take one step inside and you'll want to make this house your home! This stunning 3-bed, 1.
6012 Regiment Drive
6012 Regiment Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
3697 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR
3697 Hartsfield Forest Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1747 sqft
Another beautiful home brought to you by Jacksonville Property Management experts - Green River Property Management. Beautiful and conveniently located 2 Story 3BR/2Bath townhome with one car garage. Spacious family/dining room.
7322 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN
7322 Townsend Village Ln, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1701 sqft
This 2-story newer construction home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. The fenced backyard is great to relax in.
5948 Wentworth Circle South
5948 Wentworth Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1232 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1320 sqft
A modern community with luxurious features including updated interior finishes, spacious floor plans and ample storage. On-site pool, green space and gym. This pet-friendly community is near area entertainment and parks.
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
