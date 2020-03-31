717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous home in Oakleigh Pointe - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath - Big and beautiful, located in Oakleigh Pointe is a home built for entertaining a large family. Beautiful wood and tile floors are strong accents to the large living space. The kitchen is a chef's dream with granite tops, black appliances and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom and bath are spacious and located on the main floor. Upstairs is the large carpeted game room, 4 large bedrooms with walk-in closets and two full baths. A washer and dryer will be installed. This is a must see house waiting just for you. Call for an appointment. Convenient to I295, I95, the Airport and shopping.



Available NOW

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet w/ Approval

1st App $50, Each Additional App $20, 1 App per Adult



(RLNE3713480)