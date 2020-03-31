All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N

717 Torrey Pine Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

717 Torrey Pine Cir N, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

Fabulous home in Oakleigh Pointe - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath - Big and beautiful, located in Oakleigh Pointe is a home built for entertaining a large family. Beautiful wood and tile floors are strong accents to the large living space. The kitchen is a chef's dream with granite tops, black appliances and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom and bath are spacious and located on the main floor. Upstairs is the large carpeted game room, 4 large bedrooms with walk-in closets and two full baths. A washer and dryer will be installed. This is a must see house waiting just for you. Call for an appointment. Convenient to I295, I95, the Airport and shopping.

Available NOW
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet w/ Approval
1st App $50, Each Additional App $20, 1 App per Adult

(RLNE3713480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N have any available units?
717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N have?
Some of 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N is pet friendly.
Does 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N have a pool?
No, 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N does not have a pool.
Does 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 TORREY PINES CIRCLE N does not have units with dishwashers.
