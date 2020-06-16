All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7155 Melvin Road

7155 Melvin Road · No Longer Available
Location

7155 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom we a large fence back yard, fresh paint, new carpet, new kitchen tiles. Close to I-295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7155 Melvin Road have any available units?
7155 Melvin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7155 Melvin Road currently offering any rent specials?
7155 Melvin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7155 Melvin Road pet-friendly?
No, 7155 Melvin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7155 Melvin Road offer parking?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not offer parking.
Does 7155 Melvin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7155 Melvin Road have a pool?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not have a pool.
Does 7155 Melvin Road have accessible units?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7155 Melvin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7155 Melvin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
