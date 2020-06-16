Rent Calculator
7155 Melvin Road
7155 Melvin Road
7155 Melvin Road
Location
7155 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom we a large fence back yard, fresh paint, new carpet, new kitchen tiles. Close to I-295.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7155 Melvin Road have any available units?
7155 Melvin Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7155 Melvin Road currently offering any rent specials?
7155 Melvin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7155 Melvin Road pet-friendly?
No, 7155 Melvin Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7155 Melvin Road offer parking?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not offer parking.
Does 7155 Melvin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7155 Melvin Road have a pool?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not have a pool.
Does 7155 Melvin Road have accessible units?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7155 Melvin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7155 Melvin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7155 Melvin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
