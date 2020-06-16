All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:08 AM

7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL

7151 Buckinghamshire Place · (904) 453-7113
Location

7151 Buckinghamshire Place, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3019 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
If space is what you're looking for, this is the home for you! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers 3,019 sqft of living space. Kitchen has smooth top range, dual built-in oven, food prep island, bar and more! Downstairs is a large bedroom and full bathroom, washer/dryer hook up, kitchen and formal dining room. Upstairs has a spacious loft, three spare bedrooms and the HUGE master bedroom! Master en suite has two walk in closets, garden tub and stand up shower. Conveniently located just minutes from I-295 and U.S. Hwy 1! No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL have any available units?
7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL have?
Some of 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL currently offering any rent specials?
7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL pet-friendly?
No, 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL offer parking?
Yes, 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL does offer parking.
Does 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL have a pool?
No, 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL does not have a pool.
Does 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL have accessible units?
No, 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL has units with dishwashers.
