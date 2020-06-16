7151 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

If space is what you're looking for, this is the home for you! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers 3,019 sqft of living space. Kitchen has smooth top range, dual built-in oven, food prep island, bar and more! Downstairs is a large bedroom and full bathroom, washer/dryer hook up, kitchen and formal dining room. Upstairs has a spacious loft, three spare bedrooms and the HUGE master bedroom! Master en suite has two walk in closets, garden tub and stand up shower. Conveniently located just minutes from I-295 and U.S. Hwy 1! No Pets