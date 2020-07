Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready to Move In - This home is in excellent condition in the heart of Arlington. Ready to move in. Updated windows, new paint, ceiling fans, ceramic tile floors, updated kitchen and bathroom fixtures. Concrete block construction. Carport. Shed in large fenced back yard. Convenient to schools and shopping.



