Last updated January 14 2020

7067 Deer Lodge Circle #112

7067 Deerlodge Circle
Location

7067 Deerlodge Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
7067 Deer Lodge Circle #112 Available 02/17/20 3BR 2BA Rental Condo Gated Community - Windsor Falls, Southpoint, Garage, Community Amenities - Pool, Fitness, Playground, I95, I295, JTB. Open Concept, Stainless Appliances - Gated community in the Southpoint area of Jacksonville called Windsor Falls! This is a great 3/2 condo with a garage! All Stainless steel appliances, community amenities and pond view from the balcony. Community offers Free Basic Cable and High Speed Internet - Digital Favorites Package, HD Services access to available HD channels, Fision HD Boxes - 2 HD cable boxes, included, High-Speed Internet 250. Additional products and services are available at competitive rates.

Location - Location - Location!! This 3 BR, 2 BA condo offers 1473 square feet of living area and is only minutes from the beach, I-295, I-95,, JTB. Shopping extraordinaire and entertainment is literally right around the corner!! The 1 car garage is front entry with a private entrance to the living space. The open concept living space located on the second level is light and bright with views of the preserve and water features.

Relax in this 3 bedrooms 2 bath condo with pond view. Unit entry is on the first floor with interior private entry, features stainless steel kitchen appliances, open floor plan with split bedrooms. Casual dining and bar area. Washer & Dryer included located on the lower entry level. Enjoy the peaceful pond from the open patio area, as well as club facilities such as the club house, club pool, gym and playground.

The main living area located on the second level is massive providing plenty of room to add a sectional sofa, entertainment center and more.Additional under stairs storage on the entry level. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless appliances including a side by side refrigerator/freezer, glass top range/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher. Additional pantry storage. The cabinetry is plentiful with ample counter space and opening to the living area.

The master suite has a larger than large with a walk in closet, master en suite - walk in shower and an extended vanity. The two additional guest bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space.

Washer and dryer included "as is".

Greenfield Elementary School
Southside Middle School
Atlantic Coast High School

Watch Video http://youtu.be/I1F1rORltWc

HOA Registration and Fees May Apply - Ask Agent

Pets OK, Restrictions apply - Registration Fee and Pet Rent may apply - Ask Agent

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.
http://propertymanagementpros.com/locations/jacksonville-florida/

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call 904-520-4283 X 1631 to see this property.
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/99936e85-c056-4c9e-9f2e-bf786b130f9b

*$10.00 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5400873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

