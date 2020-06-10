7063 Mirabelle Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful two story home built by Mattamy homes in 2014, great condition with many upgrades over 60,000 worth! Home intercom/music inQ sytem, ceramic wood plank floor, raise ceilings and doorways, enclosed patio, shutter blinds, upgraded kitchen and baths. Red home exterior well maintained with two car garage. Large loft that can be converted into a 4th BR. 787743



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.