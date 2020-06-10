7063 Mirabelle Dr

Amenities
Beautiful two story home built by Mattamy homes in 2014, great condition with many upgrades over 60,000 worth! Home intercom/music inQ sytem, ceramic wood plank floor, raise ceilings and doorways, enclosed patio, shutter blinds, upgraded kitchen and baths. Red home exterior well maintained with two car garage. Large loft that can be converted into a 4th BR. 787743
Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.