Jacksonville, FL
7063 Mirabelle Dr
Last updated May 12 2019 at 4:54 AM

7063 Mirabelle Dr

7063 Mirabelle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7063 Mirabelle Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two story home built by Mattamy homes in 2014, great condition with many upgrades over 60,000 worth! Home intercom/music inQ sytem, ceramic wood plank floor, raise ceilings and doorways, enclosed patio, shutter blinds, upgraded kitchen and baths. Red home exterior well maintained with two car garage. Large loft that can be converted into a 4th BR. 787743

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7063 Mirabelle Dr have any available units?
7063 Mirabelle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7063 Mirabelle Dr have?
Some of 7063 Mirabelle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7063 Mirabelle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7063 Mirabelle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7063 Mirabelle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7063 Mirabelle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7063 Mirabelle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7063 Mirabelle Dr offers parking.
Does 7063 Mirabelle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7063 Mirabelle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7063 Mirabelle Dr have a pool?
No, 7063 Mirabelle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7063 Mirabelle Dr have accessible units?
No, 7063 Mirabelle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7063 Mirabelle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7063 Mirabelle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
