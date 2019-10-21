7057 Clovis Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

3 Beds 1 Bath 1,092 sq ft - This 3/1 in the Normandy neighborhood features a family room, dining area and large den. Pull in to the full carport with expanded parking area. Enjoy the back deck, covered patio which is perfect for entertaining or enjoying the very large backyard. Fully fenced yard backs up to a preserve area for more privacy. The kitchen is large and well equipped with an open view of the den and yard. Laundry room could be used for storage or small workshop. Freshly painted and like new carpet in bedrooms with tile throughout. This quiet neighborhood is close to shopping, restaurants and I295. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5637458)