All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7034 Shady Pine St W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7034 Shady Pine St W
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

7034 Shady Pine St W

7034 Shady Pine Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7034 Shady Pine Street West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Painted Interior & NEW Porcelain Tile in bathrooms & Kitchen. Spacious floor plan w/ two rooms upfront that could be living & dining or study & flex room. Large open kitchen fully-equipped with breakfast bar. Great Room w/ fireplace leads to covered lanai.Split bedroom floor plan. Owners suite has a walk-in closet & bath w/ dual vanities, shower stall & separate garden tub. Inside Laundry Room equipped with washer & dryer. It is an ideal place for retirees or families looking for a relaxed environment away from the city traffic, and ready to enjoy life and nice weather It can accommodate from one couple up to a family of 6 people comfortably. Contact me for more information ablegod2067@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7034 Shady Pine St W have any available units?
7034 Shady Pine St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7034 Shady Pine St W have?
Some of 7034 Shady Pine St W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7034 Shady Pine St W currently offering any rent specials?
7034 Shady Pine St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7034 Shady Pine St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7034 Shady Pine St W is pet friendly.
Does 7034 Shady Pine St W offer parking?
Yes, 7034 Shady Pine St W offers parking.
Does 7034 Shady Pine St W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7034 Shady Pine St W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7034 Shady Pine St W have a pool?
No, 7034 Shady Pine St W does not have a pool.
Does 7034 Shady Pine St W have accessible units?
No, 7034 Shady Pine St W does not have accessible units.
Does 7034 Shady Pine St W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7034 Shady Pine St W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia