7034 Shady Pine St W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Painted Interior & NEW Porcelain Tile in bathrooms & Kitchen. Spacious floor plan w/ two rooms upfront that could be living & dining or study & flex room. Large open kitchen fully-equipped with breakfast bar. Great Room w/ fireplace leads to covered lanai.Split bedroom floor plan. Owners suite has a walk-in closet & bath w/ dual vanities, shower stall & separate garden tub. Inside Laundry Room equipped with washer & dryer. It is an ideal place for retirees or families looking for a relaxed environment away from the city traffic, and ready to enjoy life and nice weather It can accommodate from one couple up to a family of 6 people comfortably. Contact me for more information ablegod2067@gmail.com