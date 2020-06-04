All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7022 Linda Drive

7022 Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7022 Linda Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, New Carpet, large fence back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7022 Linda Drive have any available units?
7022 Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7022 Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7022 Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7022 Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7022 Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7022 Linda Drive offer parking?
No, 7022 Linda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7022 Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7022 Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7022 Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 7022 Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7022 Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 7022 Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7022 Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7022 Linda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7022 Linda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7022 Linda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
