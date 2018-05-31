7016 PEPPERCORN CT

Amenities
***PET Friendly****Beautiful townhome unit in the heart of Bartram Park in Bayberry gated community! Large Xavier layout townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious open kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops, carpet floors, and an attached 2-car garage. Large spacious screened/covered lanai in the back. All bedrooms located upstairs. Master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, large windows and private master bath, granite counters, tub, shower, and large walk-in closet. all the bedrooms have ceiling fans with remote control. Access to the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool included. This is a must see home, wont last for long