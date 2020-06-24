This 3/2 with den features all wood floors and a large living room. There is an open bar from the kitchen to the dining room, an eat in kitchen, big bedrooms, fenced back yard and an outdoor shed. There is also a carport and a utility room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7015 Biddy Ln have any available units?
7015 Biddy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.