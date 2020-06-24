All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

7015 Biddy Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
parking
This 3/2 with den features all wood floors and a large living room. There is an open bar from the kitchen to the dining room, an eat in kitchen, big bedrooms, fenced back yard and an outdoor shed. There is also a carport and a utility room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Biddy Ln have any available units?
7015 Biddy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7015 Biddy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Biddy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Biddy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7015 Biddy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7015 Biddy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7015 Biddy Ln offers parking.
Does 7015 Biddy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Biddy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Biddy Ln have a pool?
No, 7015 Biddy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Biddy Ln have accessible units?
No, 7015 Biddy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Biddy Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7015 Biddy Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7015 Biddy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7015 Biddy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
