Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

6999 Coldwater Dr Available 05/01/20 Bartram park-bayberry - This absolutely stunning, two-story townhome is situated in the Bartram Park area of the new and up-and-coming part of Jacksonville! It features a one car garage, three bedrooms upstairs, brand new washer and dryer with laundry room on second floor. Overlooking preserve view. Huge screened in porch. Granite countertops with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen. Huge foyer with half bath at entryway. Community amenities. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Limited parking so ask for details.



(RLNE3337093)