Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:32 PM

6979 Sonora Drive North

6979 Sonora Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

6979 Sonora Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Very nice traditional ranch style home in the established neighborhood of Westwood. This 3 BR/ 2 Bath home features a double carport, ample outdoor space, modern kitchen with new appliances to be installed upon move in... and open bar for seating with pass through to living room. Home also features updated bathrooms, and has a great open floor plan making entertaining easy. Minutes from I-295 and close to Jacksonville Naval Air Station and Shopping at the Orange Park Mall. Renter's Insurance Required.... Pets Welcome .Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6979 Sonora Drive North have any available units?
6979 Sonora Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6979 Sonora Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
6979 Sonora Drive North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6979 Sonora Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6979 Sonora Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 6979 Sonora Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 6979 Sonora Drive North does offer parking.
Does 6979 Sonora Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6979 Sonora Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6979 Sonora Drive North have a pool?
No, 6979 Sonora Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 6979 Sonora Drive North have accessible units?
No, 6979 Sonora Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 6979 Sonora Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6979 Sonora Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6979 Sonora Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6979 Sonora Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
