6979 Sonora Drive North

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Very nice traditional ranch style home in the established neighborhood of Westwood. This 3 BR/ 2 Bath home features a double carport, ample outdoor space, modern kitchen with new appliances to be installed upon move in... and open bar for seating with pass through to living room. Home also features updated bathrooms, and has a great open floor plan making entertaining easy. Minutes from I-295 and close to Jacksonville Naval Air Station and Shopping at the Orange Park Mall. Renter's Insurance Required.... Pets Welcome .Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.