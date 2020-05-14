6957 Arques Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient to I-295 & I-10, shopping and restaurants. Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen offers Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and glass top stove. Separate Living and Dining Rooms, a family room offers a decorative fireplace for ambiance. Enjoy the privacy of the fully fenced back yard as you enjoy a cup of coffee under the covered patio. Luxury Vinyl Plank, vinyl in wet areas and carpets in bedrooms. Renters Insurance Required... pets welcome



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.