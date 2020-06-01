Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6938 Magdelena Drive
6938 Magdelena Drive
6938 Magdelena Drive
Location
6938 Magdelena Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come take a look at this recently refurbished 3 bedroom 2 bath tiled floor concrete block home in Cedar Hills Estates. Conveniently located to schools, bus lines and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6938 Magdelena Drive have any available units?
6938 Magdelena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6938 Magdelena Drive have?
Some of 6938 Magdelena Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 6938 Magdelena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6938 Magdelena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6938 Magdelena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6938 Magdelena Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6938 Magdelena Drive offer parking?
No, 6938 Magdelena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6938 Magdelena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6938 Magdelena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6938 Magdelena Drive have a pool?
No, 6938 Magdelena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6938 Magdelena Drive have accessible units?
No, 6938 Magdelena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6938 Magdelena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6938 Magdelena Drive has units with dishwashers.
