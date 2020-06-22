All apartments in Jacksonville
6860 Skaff Avenue #11

6860 Skaff Ave 2-11
Location

6860 Skaff Ave 2-11, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
6860 Skaff Avenue #11 Available 01/17/19 Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo on the Westside! - This well-maintained 2nd story condo is waiting for you. It has split bedrooms, each with its own bath. The tiled kitchen has black appliances including a dishwasher and built in microwave. Eat a quick breakfast at the breakfast bar or have a leisurely dinner in the living room/ dining room combo. The condo has a balcony and a storage closet too. No commercial vehicles can be parked on the grounds.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2510573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 have any available units?
6860 Skaff Avenue #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 currently offering any rent specials?
6860 Skaff Avenue #11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 pet-friendly?
No, 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 offer parking?
No, 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 does not offer parking.
Does 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 have a pool?
No, 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 does not have a pool.
Does 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 have accessible units?
No, 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6860 Skaff Avenue #11 does not have units with air conditioning.
