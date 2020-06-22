All apartments in Jacksonville
6856 Daughtry Boulevard South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6856 Daughtry Boulevard South

6856 S Daughtry Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6856 S Daughtry Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have any available units?
6856 Daughtry Boulevard South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South currently offering any rent specials?
6856 Daughtry Boulevard South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South is pet friendly.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South offer parking?
No, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South does not offer parking.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have a pool?
No, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South does not have a pool.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have accessible units?
No, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South does not have accessible units.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South does not have units with air conditioning.
