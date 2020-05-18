All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6831 Perry St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6831 Perry St
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

6831 Perry St

6831 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6831 Perry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7c76a2074 ---- Welcome home to this recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 Perry St have any available units?
6831 Perry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6831 Perry St have?
Some of 6831 Perry St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6831 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
6831 Perry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 Perry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6831 Perry St is pet friendly.
Does 6831 Perry St offer parking?
No, 6831 Perry St does not offer parking.
Does 6831 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6831 Perry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 Perry St have a pool?
No, 6831 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 6831 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 6831 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6831 Perry St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia