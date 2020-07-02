6805 LAKE MIST LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*** To scheduling a showing at this property, visit the listing for the model unit, 6781 Lake Mist Ln ** Conveniently located near NAS Jax, Cecil Commerce Center, I-295, schools, shopping and dining.This 3 bedroom townhome is available for immediate rental! Includes an attached 1-car garage, open floorplan, and beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. Experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! Property Special: No application fees for move-in before 04/30/2020!