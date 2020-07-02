All apartments in Jacksonville
6805 LAKE MIST LN
6805 LAKE MIST LN

6805 Lake Mist Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6805 Lake Mist Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** To scheduling a showing at this property, visit the listing for the model unit, 6781 Lake Mist Ln ** Conveniently located near NAS Jax, Cecil Commerce Center, I-295, schools, shopping and dining.This 3 bedroom townhome is available for immediate rental! Includes an attached 1-car garage, open floorplan, and beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. Experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! Property Special: No application fees for move-in before 04/30/2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 LAKE MIST LN have any available units?
6805 LAKE MIST LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6805 LAKE MIST LN currently offering any rent specials?
6805 LAKE MIST LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 LAKE MIST LN pet-friendly?
No, 6805 LAKE MIST LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6805 LAKE MIST LN offer parking?
Yes, 6805 LAKE MIST LN offers parking.
Does 6805 LAKE MIST LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 LAKE MIST LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 LAKE MIST LN have a pool?
No, 6805 LAKE MIST LN does not have a pool.
Does 6805 LAKE MIST LN have accessible units?
No, 6805 LAKE MIST LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 LAKE MIST LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6805 LAKE MIST LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6805 LAKE MIST LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6805 LAKE MIST LN does not have units with air conditioning.

