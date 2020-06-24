All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

6792 Roundleaf dr

6792 Roundleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6792 Roundleaf Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath townhome available for rent in desirable Greenbrier community at Bartram Park. This home has water views of the pond. The moment you walk in you will appreciate the open floor concept the home has to offer. The home features nice upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets and Granite counter-tops. Tiled floors through the first floor, and in wet areas in second. Living/Dining combo with large sliding glass doors to a screened in porch. Half bath on the first level. Master Suite is spacious enough to hold larger furniture with walk-in closet & private bath with double vanity and Garden Tub. Washer & dryer included. 2nd bath is in the hallway upstairs with other 2 bedrooms. Attached 1 car garage. Have the option to head north into Jacksonville or South St. Augustine. Very easy access to major highways.

(RLNE4764860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6792 Roundleaf dr have any available units?
6792 Roundleaf dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6792 Roundleaf dr have?
Some of 6792 Roundleaf dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6792 Roundleaf dr currently offering any rent specials?
6792 Roundleaf dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6792 Roundleaf dr pet-friendly?
No, 6792 Roundleaf dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6792 Roundleaf dr offer parking?
Yes, 6792 Roundleaf dr offers parking.
Does 6792 Roundleaf dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6792 Roundleaf dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6792 Roundleaf dr have a pool?
Yes, 6792 Roundleaf dr has a pool.
Does 6792 Roundleaf dr have accessible units?
No, 6792 Roundleaf dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6792 Roundleaf dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6792 Roundleaf dr does not have units with dishwashers.
