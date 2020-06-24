6792 Roundleaf dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath townhome available for rent in desirable Greenbrier community at Bartram Park. This home has water views of the pond. The moment you walk in you will appreciate the open floor concept the home has to offer. The home features nice upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets and Granite counter-tops. Tiled floors through the first floor, and in wet areas in second. Living/Dining combo with large sliding glass doors to a screened in porch. Half bath on the first level. Master Suite is spacious enough to hold larger furniture with walk-in closet & private bath with double vanity and Garden Tub. Washer & dryer included. 2nd bath is in the hallway upstairs with other 2 bedrooms. Attached 1 car garage. Have the option to head north into Jacksonville or South St. Augustine. Very easy access to major highways.



(RLNE4764860)