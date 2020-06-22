6788 Manotak Oaks Dr #207

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE RENT FOR DECEMBER 3/2 Second Floor Condo on the Westside - Great Westside location Off Lane Avenue and Manotake Drive. Apply and move in now and pay rent in on January 1st!!



Start off the new year right, in this second-floor condo with an open floor plan including a living-dining room combo, brand new appliances for the kitchen including a new washer and dryer (pictures not updated). The master bedroom has a private bath and a small walk-in closet. 2 additional guest rooms and hall bathroom are across the living space.



Brand new carpeting throughout, and freshly painted walls in a soft grey color. Small patio to enjoy off the living room for added natural light and a cross breeze. This westside location is minutes from downtown, (HWY 10), NAS Jax or shopping and restaurants.



Move In special make this the perfect time to start over this new year!! Call to schedule your showing.



(RLNE4584699)