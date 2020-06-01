6732 Zircon Drive

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

https://rently.com/properties/1134001?source=marketing



•3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms

•Master bedroom has en-suite with shower

•Tile floors in all common areas

•Updated kitchen cabinets

•New Appliances to be installed

•Gas stove and water heater- Peoples Gas

•Large and fully fenced backyard

•Utility room with laundry connections

•1-Car carport

(New Roof to be installed 10/2018)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.