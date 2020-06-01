6732 Zircon Drive

Amenities
•3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms
•Master bedroom has en-suite with shower
•Tile floors in all common areas
•Updated kitchen cabinets
•New Appliances to be installed
•Gas stove and water heater- Peoples Gas
•Large and fully fenced backyard
•Utility room with laundry connections
•1-Car carport
(New Roof to be installed 10/2018)
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.