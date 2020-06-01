All apartments in Jacksonville
6732 Zircon Drive
6732 Zircon Drive

6732 Zircon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6732 Zircon Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

https://rently.com/properties/1134001?source=marketing

•3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms
•Master bedroom has en-suite with shower
•Tile floors in all common areas
•Updated kitchen cabinets
•New Appliances to be installed
•Gas stove and water heater- Peoples Gas
•Large and fully fenced backyard
•Utility room with laundry connections
•1-Car carport
(New Roof to be installed 10/2018)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 Zircon Drive have any available units?
6732 Zircon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6732 Zircon Drive have?
Some of 6732 Zircon Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6732 Zircon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6732 Zircon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 Zircon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6732 Zircon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6732 Zircon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6732 Zircon Drive does offer parking.
Does 6732 Zircon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 Zircon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 Zircon Drive have a pool?
No, 6732 Zircon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6732 Zircon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6732 Zircon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 Zircon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6732 Zircon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
