Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD

6712 Greenland Chase Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6712 Greenland Chase Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
MOVE-IN READY home in Greenland Chase Community. Beautiful welcoming entranceway with brick accents and an open front porch. 3 bedroom with 2 full bath and an office.Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a granite island with recessed and pendant lighting. French doors lead onto the patio that backs up to a wooded preserve. Split bedroom floor plan with an inviting gathering room. Freshly steam carpet. property is unfurnished. manageable back yard. Community pool and amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have any available units?
6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have?
Some of 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD offer parking?
No, 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD has a pool.
Does 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
