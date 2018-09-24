6712 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY home in Greenland Chase Community. Beautiful welcoming entranceway with brick accents and an open front porch. 3 bedroom with 2 full bath and an office.Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a granite island with recessed and pendant lighting. French doors lead onto the patio that backs up to a wooded preserve. Split bedroom floor plan with an inviting gathering room. Freshly steam carpet. property is unfurnished. manageable back yard. Community pool and amenities