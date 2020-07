Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Westside house for rent. I-295 exit north on Blanding Blvd; turn left onto Morse Ave; right on Morse Glen Ct (ACROSS FROM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL). 3 bedroom, 2 baths, living room-dining room combination, kitchen (R,R,DW,MW), laminate, tile and carpet, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hook up, central heat and air, approximately 1,300 square feet, one year lease, no smoking, no pets [AVlbpm BK] available now.