6700 Bowden Rd #1705

Amenities
- Overview:
Beautiful townhouse for rent in pottsburg crossing! The townhouse is a two story condo with the 2 bedrooms on the second floor and 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached single car garage.
Unit comes with ceiling fans, blinds, carpet/tile flooring, central A/C, walk-in closets, security system & sprinkler system.
Pottsburg Crossing is a gated community with a pool and a Clubhouse! It is conveniently located near the intersection of 95 and JTB and just a short drive to downtown Jacksonville and the St Johns Town Center.
_______________________________________
AREA: SOUTHSIDE / Pottsburg Crossing
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 2 beds / 2.5 baths.
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: electric stove, refrigerator with icemaker & water, dishwasher, built-in microwave & garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Closet laundry w/ washer/dryer included.
FLOORING: Carpet and tile flooring.
HEAT/COOLING: Central heat/AC.
PARKING: Attached Single Car Garage and Driveway. Two Cars Max.
PETS: Pets allowed. Are considered w/ $25 a month pet rent.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to or greater than one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $50 per adult!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available 8.17.18
LEASE TERM: 12 months
(RLNE4329747)