6700 Bowden Rd #1705
6700 Bowden Rd #1705

6700 Bowden Rd 1705 · No Longer Available
Location

6700 Bowden Rd 1705, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Southpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Overview:

Beautiful townhouse for rent in pottsburg crossing! The townhouse is a two story condo with the 2 bedrooms on the second floor and 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached single car garage.

Unit comes with ceiling fans, blinds, carpet/tile flooring, central A/C, walk-in closets, security system & sprinkler system.

Pottsburg Crossing is a gated community with a pool and a Clubhouse! It is conveniently located near the intersection of 95 and JTB and just a short drive to downtown Jacksonville and the St Johns Town Center.
_______________________________________

AREA: SOUTHSIDE / Pottsburg Crossing
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 2 beds / 2.5 baths.
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: electric stove, refrigerator with icemaker & water, dishwasher, built-in microwave & garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Closet laundry w/ washer/dryer included.
FLOORING: Carpet and tile flooring.
HEAT/COOLING: Central heat/AC.
PARKING: Attached Single Car Garage and Driveway. Two Cars Max.
PETS: Pets allowed. Are considered w/ $25 a month pet rent.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to or greater than one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $50 per adult!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available 8.17.18
LEASE TERM: 12 months

(RLNE4329747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 have any available units?
6700 Bowden Rd #1705 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 have?
Some of 6700 Bowden Rd #1705's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Bowden Rd #1705 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 is pet friendly.
Does 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 offer parking?
Yes, 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 offers parking.
Does 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 have a pool?
Yes, 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 has a pool.
Does 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 have accessible units?
No, 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 Bowden Rd #1705 has units with dishwashers.
