6700 Bowden Rd #1705

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Overview:



Beautiful townhouse for rent in pottsburg crossing! The townhouse is a two story condo with the 2 bedrooms on the second floor and 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached single car garage.



Unit comes with ceiling fans, blinds, carpet/tile flooring, central A/C, walk-in closets, security system & sprinkler system.



Pottsburg Crossing is a gated community with a pool and a Clubhouse! It is conveniently located near the intersection of 95 and JTB and just a short drive to downtown Jacksonville and the St Johns Town Center.

AREA: SOUTHSIDE / Pottsburg Crossing

BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 2 beds / 2.5 baths.

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: electric stove, refrigerator with icemaker & water, dishwasher, built-in microwave & garbage disposal.

LAUNDRY: Closet laundry w/ washer/dryer included.

FLOORING: Carpet and tile flooring.

HEAT/COOLING: Central heat/AC.

PARKING: Attached Single Car Garage and Driveway. Two Cars Max.

PETS: Pets allowed. Are considered w/ $25 a month pet rent.

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to or greater than one month rent.

APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $50 per adult!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available 8.17.18

LEASE TERM: 12 months



