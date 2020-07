Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool microwave range refrigerator

This beautiful townhouse is in Arrowood of Bartram Park. Both the washer and dryer are included in the home. It has a pond view and is located within a gated community. Community has pool, fitness Center. No pet allowed. $1,195 security deposit, 1 year lease, available now.