6689 MARBLOW DR
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

6689 MARBLOW DR

6689 Marblow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6689 Marblow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Woodmere

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful home is brick all the way around and is on a corner lot. You can swim all year round in the heated pool, enjoy the jets in the tub or warm up in front of the marble fireplace. Come see this home soon before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6689 MARBLOW DR have any available units?
6689 MARBLOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6689 MARBLOW DR have?
Some of 6689 MARBLOW DR's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6689 MARBLOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
6689 MARBLOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6689 MARBLOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 6689 MARBLOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6689 MARBLOW DR offer parking?
No, 6689 MARBLOW DR does not offer parking.
Does 6689 MARBLOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6689 MARBLOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6689 MARBLOW DR have a pool?
Yes, 6689 MARBLOW DR has a pool.
Does 6689 MARBLOW DR have accessible units?
No, 6689 MARBLOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6689 MARBLOW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6689 MARBLOW DR has units with dishwashers.

