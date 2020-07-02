This beautiful home is brick all the way around and is on a corner lot. You can swim all year round in the heated pool, enjoy the jets in the tub or warm up in front of the marble fireplace. Come see this home soon before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6689 MARBLOW DR have any available units?
6689 MARBLOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.