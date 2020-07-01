All apartments in Jacksonville
6651 GENTLE OAKS DR
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

6651 GENTLE OAKS DR

6651 North Gentle Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6651 North Gentle Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** MOVE IN SPECIAL! HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT ** Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent! Kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, spacious kitchen with an eat-in space adjacent to a large sliding glass door, letting in tons of natural light. Gorgeous wood vinyl flooring in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Master includes vaulted ceilings, a huge walk in closet, open vanity and private step in shower. This property includes 1,628 sq ft of living space, two-car garage and washer/dryer hook ups! Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $13/month. Small pets under 20lbs - 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee: $300 per pet. Pet Ret: $15/month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR have any available units?
6651 GENTLE OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR have?
Some of 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
6651 GENTLE OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR is pet friendly.
Does 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR offer parking?
Yes, 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR offers parking.
Does 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR have a pool?
No, 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR does not have a pool.
Does 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6651 GENTLE OAKS DR has units with dishwashers.

