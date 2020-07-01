6651 GENTLE OAKS DR

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** MOVE IN SPECIAL! HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT ** Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent! Kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, spacious kitchen with an eat-in space adjacent to a large sliding glass door, letting in tons of natural light. Gorgeous wood vinyl flooring in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Master includes vaulted ceilings, a huge walk in closet, open vanity and private step in shower. This property includes 1,628 sq ft of living space, two-car garage and washer/dryer hook ups! Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $13/month. Small pets under 20lbs - 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee: $300 per pet. Pet Ret: $15/month per pet.