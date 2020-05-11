6647 Bo Peep Drive North

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated walk in closets

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/374211



•4 bedroom 2 bath single story home

•Kitchen fully remodeled offering new appliances, new countertops, and new cabinets that provide plenty of storage

•Upgraded bathroom & kitchen cabinets

•Laminate floors

•New thermo- windows

•Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower & walk-in closet

•Hallway bathroom with tub

•Sun room

•Nice established neighborhood

•Fully fenced backyard

•Concrete car port



•Security deposit may vary

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.