Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6647 Bo Peep Drive North

6647 Bo Peep Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

6647 Bo Peep Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/374211

•4 bedroom 2 bath single story home
•Kitchen fully remodeled offering new appliances, new countertops, and new cabinets that provide plenty of storage
•Upgraded bathroom & kitchen cabinets
•Laminate floors
•New thermo- windows
•Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower & walk-in closet
•Hallway bathroom with tub
•Sun room
•Nice established neighborhood
•Fully fenced backyard
•Concrete car port

•Security deposit may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6647 Bo Peep Drive North have any available units?
6647 Bo Peep Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6647 Bo Peep Drive North have?
Some of 6647 Bo Peep Drive North's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6647 Bo Peep Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
6647 Bo Peep Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6647 Bo Peep Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6647 Bo Peep Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 6647 Bo Peep Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 6647 Bo Peep Drive North offers parking.
Does 6647 Bo Peep Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6647 Bo Peep Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6647 Bo Peep Drive North have a pool?
No, 6647 Bo Peep Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 6647 Bo Peep Drive North have accessible units?
No, 6647 Bo Peep Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 6647 Bo Peep Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6647 Bo Peep Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.

