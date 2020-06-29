6637 East Gentle Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Oak Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
If you want the Westside and close to NAS-JAX.....You'll want to see this beauty in Gentle Woods subdivision. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with glass top stove and dining area off kitchen. Archways into the kitchen and dining area and a screened lanai for you to enjoy. 3 bedrooms 2 bath with 1158 square feet. Washer and dryer hook ups. Two car garage. visit our website at www.Goalproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East have any available units?
6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.