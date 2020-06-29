All apartments in Jacksonville
6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East
Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:45 PM

6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East

6637 East Gentle Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6637 East Gentle Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
If you want the Westside and close to NAS-JAX.....You'll want to see this beauty in Gentle Woods subdivision. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with glass top stove and dining area off kitchen. Archways into the kitchen and dining area and a screened lanai for you to enjoy. 3 bedrooms 2 bath with 1158 square feet. Washer and dryer hook ups. Two car garage. visit our website at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East have any available units?
6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East have?
Some of 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East offers parking.
Does 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East have a pool?
No, 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East have accessible units?
No, 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
