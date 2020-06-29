6637 Gentle Oaks Drive East

Amenities

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

If you want the Westside and close to NAS-JAX.....You'll want to see this beauty in Gentle Woods subdivision. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with glass top stove and dining area off kitchen. Archways into the kitchen and dining area and a screened lanai for you to enjoy. 3 bedrooms 2 bath with 1158 square feet. Washer and dryer hook ups. Two car garage. visit our website at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.