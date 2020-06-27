All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6625 Osceola Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6625 Osceola Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

6625 Osceola Street

6625 Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6625 Osceola Street, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Picketville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New House For Rent 3/2 $1250 with so much upgrades!!! - Brand NEW construction. NO HOA! Paver driveway leads to a 3 bed, 2 bath home with open floorplan concept, high ceilings, welcoming gray walls, vinyl plank wood floors, 2 panel doors, 5'' baseboards, ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen island, white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, including microwave. Walk in Closet in master bedroom, inside laundry, covered back porch & one car garage.
HUD Welcome!

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5139537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 Osceola Street have any available units?
6625 Osceola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 Osceola Street have?
Some of 6625 Osceola Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 Osceola Street currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Osceola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Osceola Street pet-friendly?
No, 6625 Osceola Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6625 Osceola Street offer parking?
Yes, 6625 Osceola Street offers parking.
Does 6625 Osceola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 Osceola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Osceola Street have a pool?
No, 6625 Osceola Street does not have a pool.
Does 6625 Osceola Street have accessible units?
No, 6625 Osceola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Osceola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6625 Osceola Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia