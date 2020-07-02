6561 Mission Court - 2103, #2103

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

This freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is a perfect place to call home. With new carpet, new kitchen cabinets, a large screened in patio, an indoor club pool, and much more! Located on Jacksonville's southside makes everything a quick commute. This clean unit won't last long! One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

This freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is a perfect place to call home. With new carpet, new kitchen cabinets, a large screened in patio, an indoor club pool, and much more! Located on Jacksonville's southside makes everything a quick commute. This clean unit won't last long!



One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.