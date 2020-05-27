6533 Burgundy Rd S

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

PRICE REDUCED! *6 month plus 1 day lease at $965/mo* Spacious, renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in Cedar Hills! New stainless steel stove, fridge and mobile kitchen island installed for extra counter space! Fresh paint and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. Tons of windows offer plenty of natural light to the 1,320 sq ft home. Addition off back of the home can be converted into a bedroom, den or extra living space. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups under carport. Large fenced in yard for your family and pets to enjoy! Great location near shopping, restaurants and more. Only 10 minute drive to NAS JAX! Schedule your own self-guided tour today!

Pets under 70lbs considered. 2 max. Breed Restrictions apply. Non-refundable Pet Fee (PER PET): $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs.

Pet Rent: $20/month (PER PET)

Renter's Insurance Required

Resident Benefit Package: $9.65/month