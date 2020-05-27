All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6533 Burgundy Rd S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6533 Burgundy Rd S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6533 Burgundy Rd S

6533 Burgundy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cedar Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6533 Burgundy Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED! *6 month plus 1 day lease at $965/mo* Spacious, renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in Cedar Hills! New stainless steel stove, fridge and mobile kitchen island installed for extra counter space! Fresh paint and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. Tons of windows offer plenty of natural light to the 1,320 sq ft home. Addition off back of the home can be converted into a bedroom, den or extra living space. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups under carport. Large fenced in yard for your family and pets to enjoy! Great location near shopping, restaurants and more. Only 10 minute drive to NAS JAX! Schedule your own self-guided tour today!
Pets under 70lbs considered. 2 max. Breed Restrictions apply. Non-refundable Pet Fee (PER PET): $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs.
Pet Rent: $20/month (PER PET)
Renter's Insurance Required
Resident Benefit Package: $9.65/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 Burgundy Rd S have any available units?
6533 Burgundy Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6533 Burgundy Rd S have?
Some of 6533 Burgundy Rd S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 Burgundy Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Burgundy Rd S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Burgundy Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6533 Burgundy Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 6533 Burgundy Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 6533 Burgundy Rd S does offer parking.
Does 6533 Burgundy Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 Burgundy Rd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Burgundy Rd S have a pool?
No, 6533 Burgundy Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 6533 Burgundy Rd S have accessible units?
No, 6533 Burgundy Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Burgundy Rd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6533 Burgundy Rd S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia