652 Fern Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a open space for possibly an office, reading area or small room. CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR with a new A/C condenser!! There is also a closet in this space. This home has a large garage/she shed/man cave in the back of the home that you can do whatever your heart desires. However, this area does not have heat or A/C so it could be used as a shed or maybe some sort of entertainment. There is a long driveway to park multiple vehicles. New plumbing work has been done along with a new refrigerator, water heater and renovated bathroom. The living room is very spacious and also has a eat-in kitchen. There is also a separate laundry room with shelves. Come take a tour.



12 months