Jacksonville, FL
652 Fern Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

652 Fern Street

Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

652 Fern Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a open space for possibly an office, reading area or small room. CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR with a new A/C condenser!! There is also a closet in this space. This home has a large garage/she shed/man cave in the back of the home that you can do whatever your heart desires. However, this area does not have heat or A/C so it could be used as a shed or maybe some sort of entertainment. There is a long driveway to park multiple vehicles. New plumbing work has been done along with a new refrigerator, water heater and renovated bathroom. The living room is very spacious and also has a eat-in kitchen. There is also a separate laundry room with shelves. Come take a tour.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Fern Street have any available units?
652 Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 Fern Street have?
Some of 652 Fern Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
652 Fern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Fern Street pet-friendly?
No, 652 Fern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 652 Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 652 Fern Street offers parking.
Does 652 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 652 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 652 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 652 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.

