6515 Ector Road

3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Arlington. This home features fresh exterior and interior paint and new carpet throughout. The kitchen has new black appliances and beautiful tile back splash. The updated bathroom has new tile in the shower and new fixtures.Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.