6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR

Welcome Home! 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath Town-home in the Gated community of Arrowood in Bartram Park. Spacious floor plan with almost 1250 sq ft of living space. Home features ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Both bedrooms on 2nd floor with common area living on 1st level. Kitchen offers black appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Pantry is a bonus! Kitchen overlooks the living room dining room combo and has a breakfast bar. Double sliding doors off the kitchen lead out to the private, screened in patio. 1st floor also has a convenient half bath. Master bedroom is large with 3 closets and an attached master bathroom. Bath has a tub shower combo and his and her sinks. Community offers a sparkling pool and large fitness center.