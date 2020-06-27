All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR

6505 Arching Branch Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6505 Arching Branch Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Welcome Home! 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath Town-home in the Gated community of Arrowood in Bartram Park. Spacious floor plan with almost 1250 sq ft of living space. Home features ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Both bedrooms on 2nd floor with common area living on 1st level. Kitchen offers black appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Pantry is a bonus! Kitchen overlooks the living room dining room combo and has a breakfast bar. Double sliding doors off the kitchen lead out to the private, screened in patio. 1st floor also has a convenient half bath. Master bedroom is large with 3 closets and an attached master bathroom. Bath has a tub shower combo and his and her sinks. Community offers a sparkling pool and large fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have any available units?
6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have?
Some of 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR offer parking?
No, 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR has a pool.
Does 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have accessible units?
No, 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6505 ARCHING BRANCH CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia