Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool garage

This is a ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the Bartram Springs community! This home has a separate dining room, screened in patio, and a two car garage! The community club house has many amenities including 3 swimming pools with water slides, a game room, playground, and exercise room! Also has a washer & dryer! Tenant responsible for all lawn care.