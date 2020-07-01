All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:36 PM

6398 Pinewood Hills Drive

6398 Pinewood Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6398 Pinewood Hills Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Forest Trails

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Fabulous 4/2 in Barrington Cove! Don't wait to see this popular four bedroom and two bath floor plan. This open floor plan with a the large living room dining room combination also offers a family room with a bar to the kitchen. The full service kitchen features stainless steel appliances with built in microwave oven. This house is made for an active life style and easy entertaining. The easy access to I295 and US1 adds to this ideal location Call for an appointment to see if this is the one for you. 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive have any available units?
6398 Pinewood Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive have?
Some of 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6398 Pinewood Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

