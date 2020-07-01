Fabulous 4/2 in Barrington Cove! Don't wait to see this popular four bedroom and two bath floor plan. This open floor plan with a the large living room dining room combination also offers a family room with a bar to the kitchen. The full service kitchen features stainless steel appliances with built in microwave oven. This house is made for an active life style and easy entertaining. The easy access to I295 and US1 adds to this ideal location Call for an appointment to see if this is the one for you. 904.575.0550
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6398 Pinewood Hills Drive have any available units?
