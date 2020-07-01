6398 Pinewood Hills Drive

Amenities

stainless steel gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities microwave stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Fabulous 4/2 in Barrington Cove! Don't wait to see this popular four bedroom and two bath floor plan. This open floor plan with a the large living room dining room combination also offers a family room with a bar to the kitchen. The full service kitchen features stainless steel appliances with built in microwave oven. This house is made for an active life style and easy entertaining. The easy access to I295 and US1 adds to this ideal location Call for an appointment to see if this is the one for you. 904.575.0550