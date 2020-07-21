6356 TRIMPE LN

Amenities
NEW YEAR, NEW HOME! Beautifully maintained brick front home in the quiet Beatrice Walk neighborhood. Chef's kitchen, formal and informal dining, a sweet master retreat and 2 more bedrooms. Indoor laundry with W/D hookups. The HOA fees, lawn fertilization and termite bond included in rent. Tenant mows lawn and pays all utilities. Minutes to I-295, Hwy 23 Oakleaf Plantation shopping and military bases.Available Jan 20, 2020. THIS IS A 100% SMOKE FREE/PET FREE PROPERTY. Non-refundable $50.00 application fee per adult over 18 and $100 lease prep fee if selected. Criminal/credit background check, rental references required. Security deposit plus first month's rent required prior to move in, ACH auto-payment required months 2-12.