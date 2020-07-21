6356 TRIMPE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NEW YEAR, NEW HOME! Beautifully maintained brick front home in the quiet Beatrice Walk neighborhood. Chef's kitchen, formal and informal dining, a sweet master retreat and 2 more bedrooms. Indoor laundry with W/D hookups. The HOA fees, lawn fertilization and termite bond included in rent. Tenant mows lawn and pays all utilities. Minutes to I-295, Hwy 23 Oakleaf Plantation shopping and military bases.Available Jan 20, 2020. THIS IS A 100% SMOKE FREE/PET FREE PROPERTY. Non-refundable $50.00 application fee per adult over 18 and $100 lease prep fee if selected. Criminal/credit background check, rental references required. Security deposit plus first month's rent required prior to move in, ACH auto-payment required months 2-12.