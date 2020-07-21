All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

6356 TRIMPE LN

6356 Trimple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6356 Trimple Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NEW YEAR, NEW HOME! Beautifully maintained brick front home in the quiet Beatrice Walk neighborhood. Chef's kitchen, formal and informal dining, a sweet master retreat and 2 more bedrooms. Indoor laundry with W/D hookups. The HOA fees, lawn fertilization and termite bond included in rent. Tenant mows lawn and pays all utilities. Minutes to I-295, Hwy 23 Oakleaf Plantation shopping and military bases.Available Jan 20, 2020. THIS IS A 100% SMOKE FREE/PET FREE PROPERTY. Non-refundable $50.00 application fee per adult over 18 and $100 lease prep fee if selected. Criminal/credit background check, rental references required. Security deposit plus first month's rent required prior to move in, ACH auto-payment required months 2-12.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6356 TRIMPE LN have any available units?
6356 TRIMPE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6356 TRIMPE LN have?
Some of 6356 TRIMPE LN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6356 TRIMPE LN currently offering any rent specials?
6356 TRIMPE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6356 TRIMPE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6356 TRIMPE LN is pet friendly.
Does 6356 TRIMPE LN offer parking?
Yes, 6356 TRIMPE LN offers parking.
Does 6356 TRIMPE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6356 TRIMPE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6356 TRIMPE LN have a pool?
No, 6356 TRIMPE LN does not have a pool.
Does 6356 TRIMPE LN have accessible units?
No, 6356 TRIMPE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6356 TRIMPE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6356 TRIMPE LN has units with dishwashers.
