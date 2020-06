Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GOLFAIR HOUSE FOR RENT. From I-10, North on 95, West on Golfair, Right on Edgewood, Left on Cleveland, Left on Ray, Right on Pettiford to sign. 3 BR, 1 BA, living/dining combo, kitchen (R/R/MW), W/D, approx. 805 sf, carport, (storage shed can be added for +$50 per month), newly remodeled, may consider pet w/NRPF, no smoking, $950 sec dep, may consider Section 8, [AV LB pm hs] available now