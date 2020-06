Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6227 Pinelock Dr Unit 2 - Cozy 1/1 on Pine-lock drive. laminate flooring, fresh paint, clean and ready to move in. blinds throughout the unit, fenced back yard and much more.

Proof of income require at time of application.

$40 application fee per adult.$100 administration fee due st signing.$250 pet fee per approved pet.

Move in with 1.5 security deposit + first month rent.



(RLNE3516206)