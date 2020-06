Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with Bonus room in Bartram Park - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Bartram Park . Separate living room and dining room. Breakfast bar. Screened in lanai . Bonus room / Loft can be used as an office . Stainless appliances . Master has his and her closets . Washer and dryer left as a courtesy item .



(RLNE4649975)