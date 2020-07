Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool

A beautiful 3 BR/2-1/2 BA rental home. Modern and updated with 2,000 sq ft of living space. Many upgrades including appliances that are less than 3 months old, granite counter tops, upgraded carpet, gorgeous cabinetry, solid surface counter tops in all bathrooms, spacious outdoor courtyard. Great location for shopping, right at I-95 for quick commute, enjoy amenities - pool, clubhouse, exercise room. GATED COMMUNITY - will need to meet the broker at the gate for entry.